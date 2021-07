Fortinet to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Fortinet’s financial results conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fortinet.com and can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-6913 (domestic) or (224) 357-2188 (international) with conference ID # 7026909. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The supplemental slides will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of Fortinet’s website at http://investor.fortinet.com and a replay will be archived and accessible at: http://investor.fortinet.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through August 5 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID # 7026909.

