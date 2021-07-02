checkAd

Morphic Therapeutic to Host Analyst and Investor Call on July 9, 2021

Call to discuss positive results from Phase 1 trial of MORF-057 to be presented at ECCO 2021 Virtual Congress

WALTHAM, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss results from the phase 1 study of MORF-057 following a presentation at the Congress of European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) 2021 Virtual Congress. The webcast and conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 9, 2021.

The presentation, titled MORF-057, an oral selective α4β7 integrin inhibitor for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, leads to specific target engagement in a single and multiple ascending dose study in healthy subjects, will be given by Adrian S. Ray, Head of Biology and Translation at Morphic in a virtual session at ECCO 2021.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference call.

To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

US or Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (844) 954-0202
International Dial-In Number: (661) 407-1533
Conference ID number: 6443786

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary Morphic Integrin Technology (MInT) Platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
chris.erdman@morphictx.com
617.686.1718

Media Contact
Tom Donovan, Ten Bridge Communications
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com
857.559.3397





