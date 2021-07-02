Morphic Therapeutic to Host Analyst and Investor Call on July 9, 2021

Call to discuss positive results from Phase 1 trial of MORF-057 to be presented at ECCO 2021 Virtual Congress

WALTHAM, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss results from the phase 1 study of MORF-057 following a presentation at the Congress of European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) 2021 Virtual Congress. The webcast and conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 9, 2021.



The presentation, titled MORF-057, an oral selective α4β7 integrin inhibitor for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, leads to specific target engagement in a single and multiple ascending dose study in healthy subjects, will be given by Adrian S. Ray, Head of Biology and Translation at Morphic in a virtual session at ECCO 2021.