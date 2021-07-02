Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Siemens Healthineers Has 15% Upside with Strong Q3 Coming, BofA Says (PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers is likely to report strong earnings in the third quarter, with growth across all segments, Bank of America analysts said. BofA raised its price target on the stock to EUR 60 from EUR 53, implying upside of 15%Siemens …



