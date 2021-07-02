Siemens Healthineers Has 15% Upside with Strong Q3 Coming, BofA Says
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers is likely to report strong earnings in the third quarter, with growth across all segments, Bank of America analysts said.
- BofA raised its price target on the stock to EUR 60 from EUR 53, implying upside of 15%
- Siemens Healthineers is one of the cheapest stocks in the MedTech universe, BofA said, forecasting group organic sales growth of 26.3% for the third quarter
