Siemens Healthineers Has 15% Upside with Strong Q3 Coming, BofA Says

Autor: PLX AI
02.07.2021, 15:06  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers is likely to report strong earnings in the third quarter, with growth across all segments, Bank of America analysts said. BofA raised its price target on the stock to EUR 60 from EUR 53, implying upside of 15%Siemens …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers is likely to report strong earnings in the third quarter, with growth across all segments, Bank of America analysts said.
  • BofA raised its price target on the stock to EUR 60 from EUR 53, implying upside of 15%
  • Siemens Healthineers is one of the cheapest stocks in the MedTech universe, BofA said, forecasting group organic sales growth of 26.3% for the third quarter
