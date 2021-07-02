checkAd

Pennexx to be Introduced to More Than 100 Million National TV Viewers Across Networks Such as Fox News, Bloomberg, American Agenda and Others Through Interviews With Jane King

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021   

Philadelphia, PA, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX) will be in a number of interviews conducted by Jane King that will air on major national networks such as Fox Business Network (95 Million Households), Bloomberg (124 Million Households), Newsmax (30 Million Households) as well as others. 

This will greatly enhance Pennexx and https://YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) visibility to shareholders and consumers alike and we believe this will increase the number of YSO consumers and merchants. 

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, “This is just the beginning of a national marketing plan with the end goal of having Your Social Offers become a household brand name.”

Pennexx is to be mentioned on Newsmax today and the first interview is to be aired Sunday.

It is anticipated that across the networks there will be more than 30 airings of multiple interviews across a time span of six months. 

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter: 

Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato,

Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet and

Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.





