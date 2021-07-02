checkAd

Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales up 117 Percent in June – Delivering New First Half Record – Mustang Mach-E Sales up 27 Percent Over May; Ford SUVs Post Best First Half Retail Sales in 20 Years on Strength From New Products

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 15:15  |  15   |   |   

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its June 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005218/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ford Motor Company!
Long
Basispreis 13,85€
Hebel 12,71
Ask 0,10
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,15€
Hebel 10,49
Ask 0,12
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 186,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

Ford Motor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales up 117 Percent in June – Delivering New First Half Record – Mustang Mach-E Sales up 27 Percent Over May; Ford SUVs Post Best First Half Retail Sales in 20 Years on Strength From New Products Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its June 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
Coty Announces the Relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics With New and Improved Clean and Vegan Formulas
Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
REE Automotive Registration Statement Related to Business Combination With 10X Capital Venture ...
ICL Completes Acquisition of Compass Minerals' South American Plant Nutrition Business
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Behalf ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:11 Uhr
06:00 Uhr
01.07.21
Ford – zweite Welle voraus?
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
24.06.21
21.06.21
20.06.21
17.06.21
17.06.21
Ford Says Q2 2021 Adjusted EBIT Will Exceed Its Expectations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.06.21
09.06.21