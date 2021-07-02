VivoPower International PLC Secures Settlement and Full Control of Joint Venture US Solar Development Portfolio

LONDON, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a settlement resulting in it gaining full ownership of the remaining 50% of the equity interest in its solar development portfolio in the United States (the “Portfolio”). Ownership of the Portfolio was previously shared 50/50 with the Company’s former joint venture partner, Innovative Solar Systems LLC (“ISS”).

Ownership of the remaining 50% interest in the Portfolio was acquired by the Company from ISS for nominal consideration under the terms of the settlement between the Company and ISS.