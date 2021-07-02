Bridgeline Receives More than $2.5M in Warrant Exercises

WOBURN, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that it has received over $2.5M in cash as a result of warrant exercises so far this week. The warrants were issued in 2019 with a strike price of $4.00.



These funds are above and beyond Bridgeline’s fully capitalized operating plan, bringing its cash balance to approximately $6M. This additional capital will be used to accelerate growth and execute Bridgeline’s eCommerce 360 strategy to drive traffic, increase conversions and grow average order value for its 2,500 customers.