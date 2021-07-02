checkAd

Findit Featured Members Johnny Wooten, US Air Purifiers, DeltaVera, and OTC Tip Reporter Utilize Customized Marketing Campaigns on Findit To Improve Online Presence

Autor: Accesswire
02.07.2021, 15:45  |  53   |   |   

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Johnny Wooten, US Air Purifiers, DeltaVera, and OTC Tip Reporter.

In today's release, Findit® will be highlighting four featured members that are utilizing Findit marketing services which help improve overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member on Findit® is Johnny Wooten. Johnny Wooten is an auto detailing and car care products store that operates the website johnnywooten.com and is open to the public at their Winston Salem location. Individual car lovers, commercial auto spas and independent detailers can purchase high quality, competitively priced auto detailing products from Johnny Wooten in person or online to baby their car, truck or SUV. Johnny Wooten is committed to exceptional customer service and wants you to be happy with your purchase, offering hassle free returns and exchanges. Their products are perfect for commercial auto detailing shops, too. Findit has produced several videos for Johnny Wooten during their campaign to assist with improving their online presence. Videos are used in content created on Findit and the video in this release is one that was produced for Johnny Wooten.

Follow Johnny Wooten on Findit

Foto: Accesswire

findit.com/car-care-products

Our second featured member is US Air Purifiers. US Air Purifiers LLC is a USA based small business that is family owned by a female (WOSB) and a disabled, retired veteran. Their 5 Star Customer Rating and A+ BBB review among other certificates originate from their basic business philosophy, the backbone of their company: 'Treat each and every customer the way we want to be treated'. They have a wide range of residential and commercial air purifiers to meet your air cleaning needs. From air purifiers that purify the air in a single room to the entire home, customers can shop by brand, size, filter type, use, and price. They also have a great selection of silent air purifiers for living spaces, bedrooms, nurseries and home offices. Customers who need assistance with selecting the right purifier for their needs can call US Air Purifiers at 888-231-1463.

Seite 1 von 4
Findit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Findit Featured Members Johnny Wooten, US Air Purifiers, DeltaVera, and OTC Tip Reporter Utilize Customized Marketing Campaigns on Findit To Improve Online Presence ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
John Hope Bryant, Guest Host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE is Set to Deliver the Keynote at the ...
HIVE Announces Long Term HPC Computing Strategy Beyond Ethereum 2.0
Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the ...
Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily ...
ARC Document Solutions to Report Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021
HIVE Joins NVIDIA Partner Network and Grows Professional GPU Footprint with US$66 Million Purchase
Collins Investment Group to Join Focus Partner Firm XML Financial Group, Expanding XML's Presence ...
Major Shareholder Announcement
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21
24.06.21
22.06.21
17.06.21
11.06.21
05.06.21
05.06.21
03.06.21