checkAd

First Merchants Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 16:00  |  17   |   |   

MUNCIE, Ind., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (Nasdaq:FRME) will report second quarter 2021 financial results on July 26, 2021. The Corporation will host a second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Monday, July 26, 2021. To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation’s second quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073.

To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529 or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10157361.

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme210726.html during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until July 26, 2022.  

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Merchants Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast MUNCIE, Ind., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Merchants Corporation (Nasdaq:FRME) will report second quarter 2021 financial results on July 26, 2021. The Corporation will host a second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
DATA443 Announces Reverse Stock Split
Iterum Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus