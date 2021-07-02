Íslandsbanki has published a Base Prospectus for its bond programme listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

The Base Prospectus, as dated 2 July 2021, is published in english and can be viewed on Íslandsbanki‘s Investor Relations Website: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/product/about/funding.

Printed version of the document will be available at Íslandsbanki‘s Headquarters, Hagasmára 3, 201 Kópavogur.

For further information: