Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Culture Market by Product (Instrument and Consumables), by Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine and Others), by End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2020 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

The global cell culture market size accounted for USD 16,107.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the Cell Culture Market are:

Growing prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of cell culture technique. The surge in cancer related research is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market.

Increase in awareness related to the use of cell culture techniques in research and an increase in research related funding also help boost the market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CELL CULTURE MARKET ARE:

Cell culture is used in the development of biological products for the treatment of a variety of ailments, including cancer and cardiovascular disease. Government and corporate groups are funding large R&D operations to develop new and novel cell therapy products around the world. This increase in funding for cell-based research is expected to drive the cell culture market.

The growing risk of pandemics and communicable diseases is expected to boost the cell culture market. Various factors, including population growth, climate change, and more human-animal contact, have elevated the threat of new virus epidemics like COVID-19. These are unpredictably repeating events with a high probability of causing severe economic and social harm. The rising prevalence of such infectious diseases, as well as the growth potential of pandemics, are predicted to fuel demand for vaccines around the world. This, in turn, is likely to provide prospective growth prospects for cell culture market participants over the forecast period.