checkAd

Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 16:00  |  31   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Culture Market by Product (Instrument and Consumables), by Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine and Others), by End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2020 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

Valuates Reports

The global cell culture market size accounted for USD 16,107.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the Cell Culture Market are:

  • Growing prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of cell culture technique. The surge in cancer related research is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market.
  • Increase in awareness related to the use of cell culture techniques in research and an increase in research related funding also help boost the market growth.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Auto-1H413/cell-culture

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CELL CULTURE MARKET ARE:

Cell culture is used in the development of biological products for the treatment of a variety of ailments, including cancer and cardiovascular disease. Government and corporate groups are funding large R&D operations to develop new and novel cell therapy products around the world. This increase in funding for cell-based research is expected to drive the cell culture market. 

The growing risk of pandemics and communicable diseases is expected to boost the cell culture market. Various factors, including population growth, climate change, and more human-animal contact, have elevated the threat of new virus epidemics like COVID-19. These are unpredictably repeating events with a high probability of causing severe economic and social harm. The rising prevalence of such infectious diseases, as well as the growth potential of pandemics, are predicted to fuel demand for vaccines around the world. This, in turn, is likely to provide prospective growth prospects for cell culture market participants over the forecast period.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cell Culture Market by Product (Instrument and Consumables), by Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine and Others), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Size to Exhibit Considerable Growth at a CAGR of 1.76% in ...
Telcoin raises US$10M, launches next generation of fintech platform
EY contributes a zero-knowledge proof layer 2 protocol into the public domain to help address ...
Vodafone Releases Striking Imagery Of British & Irish Lions Showcasing Rallying Fan Messages From ...
EQT Infrastructure to sell Unilode Aviation Solutions
Lipidor AB licence agreement grants Menarini Group company, RELIFE Srl, exclusive rights to ...
Cardo Systems and HARMAN enter into a five year Sound by JBL collaboration
Verra Mobility Partners with Eurowag to Enable Delivery of Interoperable Toll Payment Solutions in ...
The Proof of Trust & Assurance Advisory Board Appointment
Taiwan, home of the largest ICT suppliers in the world, helps to accelerate time to market for open ...
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Quarterly App Spending Hits All-Time Record of $34 Billion as COVID Restrictions Start to Ease
Esoteric Testing Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
First Convocation of KISS Deemed to be University
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Hollow Fiber Filtration Market worth $597 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus