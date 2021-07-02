BOK Financial Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

checkAd

TULSA, Okla., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) announces that financial results for the second quarter of 2021 will be released before the market open on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. central time that morning to discuss the financial results with investors.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call's conclusion on the company’s investor relations website or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing replay PIN 13721197.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $90 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Contact:

Cody McAlester
Vice President, Public and Investor Relations
918-595-3030





