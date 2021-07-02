checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 16:40  |  18   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) (“RLX” or the “Company”), its U.S. representatives, certain RLX directors and officers and the underwriters of RLX’s January 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), alleging violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. §§77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o. If you purchased RLX American Depository Shares (“ADS”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s IPO on or about January 22, 2021, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

RLX purports to be the “No. 1 branded e-vapor company in China.” According to the complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning the Company’s then-existing exposure to China’s ongoing campaign to establish a national standard for e-cigarettes, which would bring them into line with ordinary cigarette regulations, and that RLX’s reported financials were not nearly as robust as the offering materials projected, nor were they indicative of future results. As a result, investors purchased RLX shares at artificially inflated prices.

As the truth about RLX’s financials and its regulatory exposure reached the market, the value of the Company’s shares declined dramatically. By the commencement of the action, RLX’s shares traded as low as $7.89 per ADS, or over 34% below the $12 IPO price.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is Monday August 9, 2021. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

What You Can Do

If you purchased RLX ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s IPO, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

This may be considered Attorney Advertising.

RLX Technology Incorporation (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) (“RLX” or the “Company”), its U.S. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
Coty Announces the Relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics With New and Improved Clean and Vegan Formulas
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
REE Automotive Registration Statement Related to Business Combination With 10X Capital Venture ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.06.21
23.06.21
18.06.21
17.06.21
16.06.21
15.06.21
13.06.21
11.06.21
11.06.21
11.06.21