Emergia Inc. Announces Closing of Another Portion of Its Private Placement of Units in Cash and Debt Settlement

Each Unit, issued at $0.78 per Unit, is composed of one Class A Common Share in the capital of the Corporation (a “ Common Share ”) and a Common Share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant ”) entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.25 per Common Share until June 30, 2023. The Common Shares will be listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the “ CSE ”).

MONTREAL, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “ Corporation or “ Emergia ”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has completed another closing (the “ Closing ”) of its previously announced private placement of up to $15,000,000 (the “ Private Placement ”). On June 30 th , the Corporation has issued an additional 2,328,102 Units in the Private Placement for total amount of $1,815,920, composed of $1,250,000 in cash and $565,920 in payment of such aggregate amount of outstanding debts. The total amount subscribed in the Private Placement has now reached $10,000,000.

“To show my confidence in the future of the Corporation, along with the Management and Directors, I am proud to invest $1.25M in Emergia’s capital”, said Henri Petit, President and CEO of Emergia. “The recent transactions announced by Emergia in Ontario along with the execution of our reorganization plan demonstrate the Corporation’s capacity to realize its objective of growth and valuation of the Corporation’s assets.” added Emergia’s CEO.

In the course of this Closing, the Corporation issued 1,816,026 Units to subscribers who are related parties of Emergia under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Emergia is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Corporation to be issued to insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

As part of this Closing and pursuant to the prospectus exemption of section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, Mr. Henri Petit, President and CEO of the Corporation invested an amount of $1,250,000 in cash in exchange of the issuance of 1,602,564 Units. Prior to the Closing, Mr. Petit owned, directly or indirectly or exercise control or direction over 4,754,057 Class A Common Shares and 1,000,000 Class B Multiple Voting Shares, representing respectively 22.47% of the issued and outstanding Class A Common Shares and 22.16% of the issued and outstanding Class B Multiple Voting shares. Following Closing, Mr. Petit will own, directly or indirectly or exercise control or direction over 6,356,621 Class A Common Shares and 1,000,000 Class B Multiple Voting Shares, representing respectively 27.17% of the issued and outstanding Class A Common Shares and 22.16% of the issued and outstanding Class B Multiple Voting shares. Mr. Henri Petit may, in the future, acquire ownership and control over additional securities of Emergia for investment purposes.