

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.07.2021 / 17:01

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Falk Last name(s): Schäfers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

391200OC1EXBKXSFTH12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Description: Stock option on Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Share (ISIN DE000A0L1NN5)

b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of share options Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.50 EUR 650000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.5000 EUR 650000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

