DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Bond SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 to a vote without a meeting on an advancement of the earliest possible conversion date 02-Jul-2021 / 17:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Luebeck, July 2, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company", ISIN DE000A111338 (Shares), DE000A2GSF58 (Convertible Bonds 2017/2022), DE000A289N86 (Convertible Bonds 2020/2026) and DE000A3H3HP1 (Convertible Bonds 2021/2026)), with the consent of the Supervisory Board, resolved to invite the holders of the EUR 15 million 2.00% convertible bonds issued by the Company in April 2021 (the "Convertible Bonds 2021/2026") to a vote without meeting in order for them to resolve on an advancement of the date from which a conversion of Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 is possible in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.

The terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 provide that a conversion may be effected (i) in the case of an extraordinary conversion, i.e. the conversion of bonds in an aggregate principal amount of at least EUR 50,000, as from July 1, 2022 and (ii) otherwise at the earliest on July 25, 2022 (first quarterly conversion date), subject to a potential earlier conversion possibility upon the occurrence of specific events. The Company intends to propose to the bondholders to amend the relevant provisions of the terms and conditions in such a way that a conversion of Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 would already be possible in a timely manner this year. SLM Solutions is interested in an early exercise of the conversion right, as conversions of Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 into SLM Solutions shares strengthen the equity capital base of the Company.