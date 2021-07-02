checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 to a vote without a meeting on an advancement of the earliest possible conversion date

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.07.2021, 17:13  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Bond
SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 to a vote without a meeting on an advancement of the earliest possible conversion date

02-Jul-2021 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 to a vote without a meeting on an advancement of the earliest possible conversion date

Luebeck, July 2, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company", ISIN DE000A111338 (Shares), DE000A2GSF58 (Convertible Bonds 2017/2022), DE000A289N86 (Convertible Bonds 2020/2026) and DE000A3H3HP1 (Convertible Bonds 2021/2026)), with the consent of the Supervisory Board, resolved to invite the holders of the EUR 15 million 2.00% convertible bonds issued by the Company in April 2021 (the "Convertible Bonds 2021/2026") to a vote without meeting in order for them to resolve on an advancement of the date from which a conversion of Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 is possible in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.

The terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 provide that a conversion may be effected (i) in the case of an extraordinary conversion, i.e. the conversion of bonds in an aggregate principal amount of at least EUR 50,000, as from July 1, 2022 and (ii) otherwise at the earliest on July 25, 2022 (first quarterly conversion date), subject to a potential earlier conversion possibility upon the occurrence of specific events. The Company intends to propose to the bondholders to amend the relevant provisions of the terms and conditions in such a way that a conversion of Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 would already be possible in a timely manner this year. SLM Solutions is interested in an early exercise of the conversion right, as conversions of Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 into SLM Solutions shares strengthen the equity capital base of the Company.

Seite 1 von 3
SLM Solutions Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: SLM Solutions
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 to a vote without a meeting on an advancement of the earliest possible conversion date DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Bond SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 to a vote without a meeting on an advancement of the earliest possible conversion date 02-Jul-2021 / 17:13 CET/CEST Disclosure …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fourth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Vierter Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares hat eine Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER reicht Insolvenzplan ein und plant Abschluss des Verfahrens bis Ende ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total voting rights and share capital
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG veröffentlicht Jahresabschluss 2020 und gibt Wechsel des ...
x+bricks erweitert hochwertiges Portfolio um 13 lebensmittelgeankerte Immobilien
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia wird neuer Hauptsponsor des Bundesliga-Aufsteigers VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung gegen Einlage der Solarpark Voßberg ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Pre-Quotation Disclosure
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:13 Uhr
17:13 Uhr
14:27 Uhr
01.07.21
30.06.21
29.06.21
28.06.21
25.06.21
24.06.21
23.06.21