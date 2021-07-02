checkAd

13/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces that the over-allotment option in connection with the initial public offering has been exercise in full

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 17:12  |  35   |   |   

Company announcement 13/2021

Exercise in full of the over-allotment option in connection with the initial public offering of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

This announcement does not constitute an offering circular or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 and nothing herein shall be construed as an offering of securities.

Kolding, Denmark, 2 July 2021 – With reference to company announcement no. 1/2021 dated 7 June 2021 and company announcement no. 3/2021 dated 17 June 2021 published by Green Hydrogen Systems in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (the "Listing"), Green Hydrogen Systems today announces that Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af Carnegie Investment Bank AB (PUBL), Sverige (“Carnegie”) as Stabilizing Manager in the Offering, on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators in full has exercised the over-allotment option granted by Green Hydrogen Systems to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 4,125,000 additional new Shares of DKK 1 nominal value each at the offer price of DKK 40 per share.

As a result of the exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of offer shares sold in the Offering amounts to 31,625,000 thereby increasing the total size of the Offering to DKK 1,265 million.

Upon payment and registration of the 4,125,000 Option Shares these shares will be applied for admission to listing and trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen, with first day of trading expectedly being 7 July 2021.

Bank Syndicate
ABG Sundal Collier Denmark, filial af ABG Sundal ASA, Norge, Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af Carnegie, Investment Bank AB (PUBL), Sverige and J.P. Morgan AG are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Offering.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief
Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

13/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces that the over-allotment option in connection with the initial public offering has been exercise in full Company announcement 13/2021 Exercise in full of the over-allotment option in connection with the initial public offering of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
DATA443 Announces Reverse Stock Split
Iterum Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus