13/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces that the over-allotment option in connection with the initial public offering has been exercise in full

Exercise in full of the over-allotment option in connection with the initial public offering of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Kolding, Denmark, 2 July 2021 – With reference to company announcement no. 1/2021 dated 7 June 2021 and company announcement no. 3/2021 dated 17 June 2021 published by Green Hydrogen Systems in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (the "Listing"), Green Hydrogen Systems today announces that Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af Carnegie Investment Bank AB (PUBL), Sverige (“Carnegie”) as Stabilizing Manager in the Offering, on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators in full has exercised the over-allotment option granted by Green Hydrogen Systems to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 4,125,000 additional new Shares of DKK 1 nominal value each at the offer price of DKK 40 per share.

As a result of the exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of offer shares sold in the Offering amounts to 31,625,000 thereby increasing the total size of the Offering to DKK 1,265 million.

Upon payment and registration of the 4,125,000 Option Shares these shares will be applied for admission to listing and trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen, with first day of trading expectedly being 7 July 2021.

Bank Syndicate

ABG Sundal Collier Denmark, filial af ABG Sundal ASA, Norge, Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af Carnegie, Investment Bank AB (PUBL), Sverige and J.P. Morgan AG are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Offering.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.