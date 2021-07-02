checkAd

ASSYSTEM Half-year liquidity contract statement on 30 June 2021

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, 2 July 2021,

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2021:
-        15,341 shares
-        € 681,601.36

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 402
-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 491
-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 17,562 shares for € 473,379.79
-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 25,411 shares for € 700,618.42

As a reminder:
•        the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
-        23,190 shares
-        € 454,362.73

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 481
-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 552
-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 19,326 shares for € 445,697.96
-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 22,929 shares for € 539,446.83

•        the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
-        22,970 shares
-        € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com
Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACT

      Philippe Chevallier
      CFO & Deputy CEO
     Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07

  Buy Side   Sell Side
 

 Number of
executions

 Number of
shares

 Traded volume in EUR

  

 Number of
executions

 Number of
shares

 Traded volume in EUR
Total 402 17,562 473,379.79   491 25,411 700,618.42
04/01/2021 3 200 4,900.00   - - -
05/01/2021 1 1 24.60   7 270 6,728.40
06/01/2021 1 100 2,540.00   29 1,821 47,218.53
07/01/2021 - - -   1 28 750.40
08/01/2021 - - -   5 308 8,294.44
11/01/2021 - - -   2 54 1,463.40
12/01/2021 - - -   6 283 7,666.47
13/01/2021 2 100 2,710.00   11 618 16,846.68
14/01/2021 7 200 5,430.00   3 130 3,575.00
15/01/2021 3 100 2,720.00   3 300 8,211.00
18/01/2021 1 100 2,710.00   - - -
19/01/2021 6 100 2,700.00   - - -
20/01/2021 - - -   1 1 27.20
21/01/2021 1 1 27.10   1 1 27.10
22/01/2021 5 200 5,370.00   3 100 2,700.00
25/01/2021 2 100 2,680.00   - - -
26/01/2021 7 195 5,259.15   7 400 10,860.00
27/01/2021 7 205 5,504.25   2 101 2,727.00
28/01/2021 1 1 26.95   1 1 26.95
29/01/2021 5 500 13,300.00   9 400 10,724.00
01/02/2021 1 100 2,690.00   7 203 5,521.60
02/02/2021 4 400 10,752.00   11 436 11,819.96
03/02/2021 - - -   51 2,498 70,368.66
04/02/2021 13 500 14,000.00   - - -
05/02/2021 16 1,200 33,096.00   - - -
08/02/2021 - - -   2 43 1,186.80
09/02/2021 7 300 8,160.00   1 23 634.80
10/02/2021 4 100 2,740.00   5 374 10,270.04
11/02/2021 3 118 3,219.04   - - -
12/02/2021 13 682 18,338.98   - - -
15/02/2021 - - -   6 360 9,730.80
16/02/2021 12 330 8,837.40   2 40 1,084.00
17/02/2021 15 871 22,811.49   2 101 2,647.21
18/02/2021 7 369 9,693.63   18 1,399 37,353.30
19/02/2021 2 69 1,824.36   1 1 27.20
22/02/2021 2 55 1,452.00   - - -
23/02/2021 13 406 10,616.90   - - -
24/02/2021 11 635 16,319.50   - - -
25/02/2021 2 54 1,377.00   2 51 1,326.00
01/03/2021 1 100 2,510.00   6 389 9,907.83
02/03/2021 - - -   7 311 8,023.80
03/03/2021 1 1 25.95   1 1 25.95
04/03/2021 2 100 2,560.00   - - -
05/03/2021 - - -   1 1 26.00
08/03/2021 - - -   4 148 3,848.00
09/03/2021 1 100 2,600.00   11 510 13,387.50
10/03/2021 3 300 7,920.00   6 390 10,374.00
11/03/2021 2 200 5,290.00   6 300 8,001.00
12/03/2021 4 193 5,104.85   5 100 2,670.00
15/03/2021 - - -   2 100 2,670.00
16/03/2021 6 107 2,824.80   3 67 1,795.60
17/03/2021 19 800 20,760.00   3 80 2,080.80
18/03/2021 20 1,600 40,400.00   10 353 9,223.89
19/03/2021 - - -   7 469 11,936.05
22/03/2021 1 100 2,470.00   1 1 25.40
23/03/2021 - - -   4 130 3,286.40
24/03/2021 - - -   2 29 736.60
25/03/2021 - - -   2 24 609.60
26/03/2021 4 97 2,473.50   7 448 11,437.44
29/03/2021 17 316 7,991.64   1 10 254.00
30/03/2021 11 288 7,289.28   6 490 12,504.80
31/03/2021 - - -   6 200 5,130.00
01/04/2021 2 82 2,091.00   1 20 516.00
06/04/2021 - - -   17 680 17,754.80
07/04/2021 3 200 5,200.00   - - -
08/04/2021 - - -   1 1 26.30
09/04/2021 1 1 26.25   4 100 2,630.00
12/04/2021 - - -   4 300 7,950.00
13/04/2021 1 100 2,625.00   28 2,299 63,521.37
14/04/2021 5 111 3,064.71   1 1 28.25
15/04/2021 2 101 2,787.60   5 401 11,288.15
16/04/2021 1 18 502.20   - - -
19/04/2021 10 182 5,068.70   - - -
20/04/2021 12 649 17,795.58   1 1 27.95
21/04/2021 1 1 27.15   1 1 27.15
23/04/2021 2 52 1,414.40   - - -
26/04/2021 - - -   1 1 27.50
27/04/2021 1 1 27.25   4 300 8,280.00
28/04/2021 - - -   3 300 8,370.00
29/04/2021 - - -   5 300 8,460.00
30/04/2021 5 218 6,136.70   3 200 5,670.00
03/05/2021 - - -   4 153 4,360.50
04/05/2021 2 82 2,320.60   16 947 27,349.36
06/05/2021 3 82 2,369.80   - - -
07/05/2021 - - -   2 100 2,940.00
10/05/2021 1 18 528.30   2 28 823.20
11/05/2021 7 332 9,621.36   1 28 814.80
12/05/2021 - - -   2 172 5,015.52
13/05/2021 1 1 29.15   1 1 29.15
14/05/2021 4 68 1,972.00   1 100 2,920.00
17/05/2021 1 4 116.00   2 42 1,230.60
18/05/2021 1 1 29.35   2 59 1,731.65
19/05/2021 2 96 2,784.00   - - -
20/05/2021 1 1 29.05   2 11 321.09
21/05/2021 - - -   1 90 2,637.00
25/05/2021 1 10 290.00   - - -
26/05/2021 1 1 29.15   1 1 29.15
27/05/2021 - - -   1 100 2,930.00
28/05/2021 - - -   12 872 25,994.32
31/05/2021 - - -   2 200 6,070.00
01/06/2021 1 1 30.50   11 801 24,718.86
02/06/2021 - - -   2 100 3,130.00
07/06/2021 3 100 3,090.00   - - -
08/06/2021 1 1 31.00   1 1 31.00
09/06/2021 4 322 9,882.18   - - -
10/06/2021 4 78 2,379.00   - - -
14/06/2021 4 65 1,976.00   - - -
15/06/2021 9 335 10,123.70   - - -
16/06/2021 1 1 30.15   1 1 30.15
17/06/2021 6 201 6,019.95   1 1 30.00
18/06/2021 12 539 16,002.91   5 300 8,970.00
21/06/2021 1 2 59.60   2 100 3,010.00
22/06/2021 5 399 11,870.25   9 401 12,170.35
23/06/2021 - - -   4 200 6,130.00
24/06/2021 - - -   3 100 3,080.00
25/06/2021 1 1 30.80   7 277 8,556.53
28/06/2021 - - -   11 324 10,086.12
29/06/2021 - - -   3 100 3,130.00

Disclaimer

