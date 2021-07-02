This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-07-02 17:30 CEST.

For further information, please contact: Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53 E-mail: le@linkfire.com

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Linkfire and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire's shares.

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging …

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging …

Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them in Linkfire A/S' Shares

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging …



