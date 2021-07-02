checkAd

Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them in Linkfire A/S' Shares

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Linkfire and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire's shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Rocket Group ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status Closely associated with Lars Wiberg Ettrup, CEO of Linkfire A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linkfire A/S
b) LEI 984500Z56C097569I250
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Shares



ISIN DK0061550811
b) Nature of the transaction Redelivery of lent shares from Pareto Securities AB

 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 
N/A

Volume(s) 
6,084,827
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

6,084,827 shares
N/A
e) Date of transaction 2 July 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: le@linkfire.com

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-07-02 17:30 CEST.

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654066/Reporting-of-Transactions-Made-by-Pe ...



