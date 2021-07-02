checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Landis+Gyr and National Grid sign Contract for Landmark Grid Modernization Project

Landis+Gyr and National Grid sign Contract for Landmark Grid Modernization Project

Deploying approximately 1.7 million advanced electricity meters and 640,000 smart gas meter modules, National Grid will become the first utility to comprehensively install next generation smart metering technology. This enables sub-second data analysis, machine learning and edge decision making.
 

Cham, Switzerland - July 02, 2021 - Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), has signed a 20-year contract with National Grid for a state-of-the-art grid modernization project that is set to open the next wave of smart metering capabilities for utilities.

National Grid will be among the first to deploy Landis+Gyr's Revelo(R) meter, the only residential meter to offer high-resolution sensing of streaming waveform data. The feature unlocks the potential to have real-time load disaggregation and decision making at the grid edge.

National Grid will deploy approximately 1.7 million advanced electricity meters and 640,000 smart gas meter modules across its Upstate New York service territory. Landis+Gyr's Gridstream(R) Connect platform will provide networking, edge intelligence at meters and devices, enhanced access to energy usage information and grid analytics.

'National Grid will be one of the first utilities to take the next step toward future grid capabilities with this deployment,' said Prasanna Venkatesan, Landis+Gyr's Executive Vice President of the Americas region. 'With next generation metering capabilities, interoperable networking capabilities and leading-edge applications for consumers, this project will verify the potential grid edge intelligence brings to a cleaner and more resilient energy future.'

