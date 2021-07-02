checkAd

COFACE SA Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF

Paris, 2nd July 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

As per the liquidity contract granted by COFACE SA to ODDO BHF on COFACE SA shares (Code ISIN FR0010667147), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2021:

  • 109,356 COFACE SA shares
  • 2,200,477.1 Euros

As a reminder, on the date of signature of the contract, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 76,542 COFACE SA shares
  • 2,171,235.7 Euros

During the period from 30/06/2020 to 31/12/2020 were executed:

  • Buy transactions: 3,762
  • Sell transactions: 3,984

During the same period, the traded volumes represented:

  • Buy transactions: 1,357,118 shares for 12,729,214.0 Euros
  • Sell transactions: 1,416,001 shares for 13,380,304.7 Euros
CONTACTS
 
MEDIA RELATIONS

 

Saphia GAOUAOUI

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 14 91

saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

 

Corentin HENRY

T. +33 (0)1 86 43 53 74

corentin.henry@coface.com 		ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 

Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas.jacquet@coface.com

 

Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2021 and our 2020 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2020, Coface employed ~4,450 people and registered a turnover of €1.45 billion.

www.coface.com




COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 31 March 2021 under the number D.21-0233 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to articles L. 225-209 and following of the French Commercial Code; the provisions of the General Regulations of the French Market Regulator (AMF) and the AMF decision No.2011-07 (March 21st, 2011), updating the accepted market practices on liquidity agreements.

