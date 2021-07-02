checkAd

Air Liquide Availability of the Pre-Half Year 2021 Results Communication

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 17:45  |  18   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In conformity with market best practices, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces today that its Pre-Half Year 2021 Results Communication document is available on the company’s corporate website under the “Investors” section:

https://www.airliquide.com/investors/first-half-2021-results

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Air Liquide!
Short
Basispreis 158,06€
Hebel 14,60
Ask 1,10
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 136,36€
Hebel 12,26
Ask 1,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

This quarterly document aims to assist in the financial modeling of the Group’s performance.

The Half Year 2021 results will be published on July 29 2021.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.
Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.
Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

Air Liquide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Liquide Availability of the Pre-Half Year 2021 Results Communication Regulatory News: In conformity with market best practices, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces today that its Pre-Half Year 2021 Results Communication document is available on the company’s corporate website under the “Investors” section: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
ICL Completes Acquisition of Compass Minerals' South American Plant Nutrition Business
Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Behalf ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:15 Uhr
08:24 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
28.06.21
26.06.21
24.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21