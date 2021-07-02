checkAd

Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares

Autor: Accesswire
02.07.2021, 17:45  |  13   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)With reference to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the "Company") hereby …

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

With reference to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 57,785,439 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.

Rocket Group ApS

Notice is hereby given that Rocket Group ApS, CVR. no. 35403124, which is the joint holding company of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, the CEO and co-founder of the Company, and Alexander Dominic Cassoni, today has increased its shareholdings in the Company with 6,084,827 shares, due to a redelivery of lent shares from Pareto Securities AB, Sweden, as part of the lending arrangements related to the Initial public offering of shares in the Company. Reference is made to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021.

Following the redelivery of lent shares, Rocket Group ApS holds 11,249,061 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01, corresponding to approximately 19.47 per cent of the total outstanding share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

Lars Wiberg Ettrup

As a consequence of the above arrangement, the indirect ownership of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, CEO, amounts to 15.62 per cent (including shareholdings through Ettrup Invest ApS, CVR. no. 33638655).

NCP-IVS Fund III K/S

Notice is hereby given that, NCP-IVS Fund III K/S, CVR. no. 33772742, today has increased its shareholdings in the Company with 7,308,030 shares, due to a redelivery of lent shares from Pareto Securities AB, Sweden, as part of the lending arrangements related to the Initial public offering of shares in the Company. Reference is made to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" on 28 June 2021.

Following the redelivery of lent shares, NCP-IVS Fund III K/S holds 13,838,406 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01, corresponding to approximately 23.95 per cent of the total outstanding share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: le@linkfire.com

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-07-02 17:30 CEST.

Attachments

Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery Of Lent Shares

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654067/Major-Shareholder-Announcement--Rede ...

Linkfire Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)With reference to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the "Company") hereby …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
HIVE Announces Long Term HPC Computing Strategy Beyond Ethereum 2.0
Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the ...
ARC Document Solutions to Report Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021
Collins Investment Group to Join Focus Partner Firm XML Financial Group, Expanding XML's Presence ...
Major Shareholder Announcement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install ...
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Repayment of Convertible Notes & Update on Securities in Issue
CanaFarma Announces the Upcoming Resignation of CEO David Lonsdale
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:40 Uhr
01.07.21
Major Shareholder Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21