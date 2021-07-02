Tivoli Cuts FY Revenue Outlook to DKK 600 Million on Slower Reopening Autor: PLX AI | 02.07.2021, 17:43 | 13 | 0 | 0 02.07.2021, 17:43 | (PLX AI) – Tivoli cuts outlook for FY revenue to DKK 600 million from DKK 600-700 million previously.Keeps loss before tax outlook of around DKK 75-100 millionSays the reopening of the Garden is moving slower than expected - with continued … (PLX AI) – Tivoli cuts outlook for FY revenue to DKK 600 million from DKK 600-700 million previously.Keeps loss before tax outlook of around DKK 75-100 millionSays the reopening of the Garden is moving slower than expected - with continued … (PLX AI) – Tivoli cuts outlook for FY revenue to DKK 600 million from DKK 600-700 million previously.

Keeps loss before tax outlook of around DKK 75-100 million

Says the reopening of the Garden is moving slower than expected - with continued significant restrictions, which reduces Tivoli's expected level of activity in 2021



Tivoli Aktie





