Tivoli Cuts FY Revenue Outlook to DKK 600 Million on Slower Reopening

PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Tivoli cuts outlook for FY revenue to DKK 600 million from DKK 600-700 million previously.Keeps loss before tax outlook of around DKK 75-100 millionSays the reopening of the Garden is moving slower than expected - with continued significant restrictions, which reduces Tivoli's expected level of activity in 2021

  • (PLX AI) – Tivoli cuts outlook for FY revenue to DKK 600 million from DKK 600-700 million previously.
  • Keeps loss before tax outlook of around DKK 75-100 million
  • Says the reopening of the Garden is moving slower than expected - with continued significant restrictions, which reduces Tivoli's expected level of activity in 2021
