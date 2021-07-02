Recruiter.com Announces Closing of Upsized $12.0 Million Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT, Nasdaq:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com" or the "Company"), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 units …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT, Nasdaq:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com" or the "Company"), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $12,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 360,000 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 360,000 shares of Common Stock, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments, if any. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock (the "Common Stock") and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock (the "Warrants"). The Common Stock and Warrants are immediately separable from the units and will be issued separately. The Warrants are exercisable immediately, expire five years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $5.50 per share. In addition, on July 2, the underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option by purchasing additional Warrants to purchase 360,000 shares of Common Stock.