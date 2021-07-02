checkAd

Recruiter.com Announces Closing of Upsized $12.0 Million Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

Autor: Accesswire
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT, Nasdaq:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com" or the "Company"), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 units …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT, Nasdaq:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com" or the "Company"), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $12,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 360,000 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 360,000 shares of Common Stock, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments, if any.

Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock (the "Common Stock") and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock (the "Warrants"). The Common Stock and Warrants are immediately separable from the units and will be issued separately. The Warrants are exercisable immediately, expire five years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $5.50 per share. In addition, on July 2, the underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option by purchasing additional Warrants to purchase 360,000 shares of Common Stock.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, the sole book-running manager for the offering, seeks to finance companies that are poised to accomplish great things for shareholders. Joseph A. Alagna, Chairman and CEO added, "We are pleased to have assisted Recruiter.com as it attained a national exchange listing and growth capital via this transaction."

The Common Stock and Warrants were approved to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "RCRT" and "RCRTW," respectively, and began trading there on June 30, 2021.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering to invest in sales and marketing efforts for its on-demand recruiting software subscription tools and services, strategic acquisitions and related expenses, and general working capital.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on June 29, 2021. A final prospectus relating to this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 1, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC at 30 Broad Street / FLR. 11, New York, NY 10004, Attn: Operations. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.

