With Hot Temperatures and Dry Conditions Across California, It’s More Important Than Ever to Put Safety First This Fourth of July

This Fourth of July brings the first major holiday since California officials lifted guidelines related to COVID-19, and that means many more residents will celebrate the country’s independence with friends, family, and neighbors.

While Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) welcomes the return to holiday gatherings, the company urges its customers to put safety first and stay alert to potential dangers. Celebrations that involve fireworks, barbeques and swimming can increase the risk of fires, electric hazards, heat-related illnesses, and other perils. PG&E strongly recommends that citizens follow the local rules and regulations regarding fireworks.