SpineGuard Reports on its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of June 30, 2021

The Shareholders approved by a large majority all the ordinary resolutions supported by the Board of Directors. As the statutory quorum of 25% was not met to hold the Extraordinary Shareholder’ Meeting, the extraordinary resolutions were not resolved.

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, reports on its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on June 30, 2021, on its second call via a closed virtual session and live webcast.

The Board of Directors will set the modalities for convening a new Extraordinary General Meeting at a later date.

The replay of the Shareholder’s Meeting and the votes of the resolutions are available on the company’s website, www.spineguard.com, under the section “Investors/Documentation/Shareholders Meeting”. You will find the corporate presentation on advances and outlook under the section “Investors/Documentation/Investor Resources”.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 80,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

