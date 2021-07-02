checkAd

Veolia Environnement Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement
21 rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares
forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

579,583,189

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 618,470,363

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 606,089,491

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of June 30, 2021 (38,887,174 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of June 30, 2021 (12,380,872 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of June 30, 2021).

Veolia Environnement
 Siège social/head office : 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
Adresse postale/Correspondence address : 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet - 93300 AUBERVILLIERS - France
tél. : +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 / Fax : +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45
www.veolia.com

A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of 2,897,915,945 euros
 403 210 032 RCS PARIS

