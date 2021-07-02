The Board of Directors of June 29, 2021 set the agenda for this Assembly, which comprise a single draft resolution:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) convenes its shareholders to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Groupe SEB headquarters in Ecully, 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 ECULLY.

• Revocation of the mandate of director of FÉDÉRACTIVE

FÉDÉRACTIVE is a holding company which brings together a minority part of the family shareholders, holding 9.3% of the share capital and which has gradually distanced itself from the family concert, which holds 31.9% of the share capital (based on the 2020 universal registration document).

In recent weeks, FÉDÉRACTIVE has developed an alternative project opposed to the Group's historic model and to the family concert. It has also imposed, by means of a press release, a new representative on the Board, outside of the family, which marks a break in the procedure for selecting directors - unanimously adopted by the Board - and the past practices of family shareholders.

Several meetings of the said Committee and of the Board of Directors were devoted to this situation in the presence of the representatives of FÉDÉRACTIVE, without any concrete progress, which definitively broke the bond of trust that must exist between the members of a Board.

Consequently, the dismissal of FÉDÉRACTIVE was voted by all the members of the Board with the exception of the two representatives of FÉDÉRACTIVE.

Remember that the Board of Directors is made up of 17 members: in addition to its Chairman, 6 directors representing the family group, 2 representatives of FÉDÉRACTIVE, 5 independent directors and 3 directors representing employees.

The Board of Directors' report, setting out the grounds of this decision, can be consulted on the Group's website at the following address: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/annual-general-meeting or can be viewed directly here.

Notice of the meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) of July 2, 2021. Notice of the meeting will also be published in the Journal d’Annonces Légales (JAL) LE TOUT LYON and in the BALO at least 15 days before the date of the Combined General Meeting.

The meeting notice, featuring the agenda, the draft resolutions approved by the Board of Directors on June 29, 2021 and the main participation and voting procedures may be found in the Shareholders area in the General Meeting section of the Group corporate website: www.groupeseb.com.

In view of the uncertainties resulting from the current context related to COVID-19, the Company may be obliged to modify, subject to legal provisions, the procedures for the conduct of, participation in and voting at the General Meeting of SEB S.A. to be held on August 6, 2021. In any event, the Company recommends that shareholders give preference to voting by mail or by proxy and invites shareholders to consult the Company's website www.groupeseb.com regularly for the latest information on the definitive procedures for this Annual General Meeting.

Documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in compliance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force.

Next key dates - 2021 July 23 | before market opens H1 2021 sales and results August 6 | 10:00 am (Paris time) Ordinary general Meeting October 26 | after market closes 9-month 2021 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

