Half-Yearly Report on the SFL Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY)

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II – Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares

- Half-yearly report:

At 30 June 2021, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

  • 0 share
  • €2 239 672.00 in cash

Resources available at 31 December 2020 were as follows:

  • 375 shares
  • €2 206 926.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

  • 2,025 shares
  • €2,092,635.00 in cash

- Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2021 first half.

Number of

transactions

executed

Volume traded

Buy

Sell

Buy

Sell

Number

of shares

Share

capital (€)

Number

of shares

Share

capital (€)

04/01/2021

0

17

0

0

230

15 543,00

05/01/2021

29

7

330

21 798,80

43

2 866,40

06/01/2021

14

7

218

14 493,20

65

4 393,00

07/01/2021

27

7

412

27 016,60

48

3 185,40

08/01/2021

26

10

250

16 230,80

97

6 399,60

11/01/2021

8

12

80

5 208,40

182

12 003,60

12/01/2021

16

5

140

9 053,80

33

2 170,80

13/01/2021

4

0

32

2 058,80

0

0

14/01/2021

2

4

25

1 604,00

154

9 944,60

15/01/2021

5

11

32

2 072,80

182

11 854,20

18/01/2021

1

7

10

652,00

70

4 583,60

19/01/2021

3

16

112

7 324,80

412

27 054,20

20/01/2021

0

9

0

0

60

3 953,20

21/01/2021

17

7

115

7 537,20

47

3 128,20

22/01/2021

15

3

324

20 899,40

23

1 502,00

25/01/2021

10

12

140

8 991,60

180

11 817,00

26/01/2021

2

5

10

637,40

22

1 402,80

27/01/2021

10

9

101

6 452,80

88

5 734,80

28/01/2021

6

0

30

1 913,60

0

0

29/01/2021

11

3

150

9 484,60

87

5 555,60

01/2021

206

151

2 511

163 430,60

2 023

133 092,00

01/02/2021

4

4

64

4 110,80

17

1 096,60

02/02/2021

10

1

145

9 282,20

5

322,00

03/02/2021

1

3

10

640,00

10

639,00

04/02/2021

2

3

10

644,00

33

2 131,80

05/02/2021

13

6

131

8 471,80

51

3 332,40

08/02/2021

2

3

20

1 288,00

27

1 748,20

09/02/2021

8

1

157

10 081,80

7

452,20

10/02/2021

16

5

122

7 728,40

50

3 190,00

11/02/2021

10

4

96

6 075,00

33

2 113,20

12/02/2021

9

6

122

7 708,40

158

9 986,60

15/02/2021

1

6

12

765,60

111

7 098,60

16/02/2021

9

0

66

4 212,80

0

0

17/02/2021

1

4

1

63,40

116

7 363,20

18/02/2021

0

20

0

0

326

21 220,00

19/02/2021

10

2

49

3 162,80

33

2 145,00

22/02/2021

7

0

84

5 373,00

0

0

23/02/2021

12

5

135

8 534,80

60

3 798,60

24/02/2021

0

6

0

0

54

3 421,60

25/02/2021

6

1

40

2 541,20

6

384,00

26/02/2021

1

0

10

636,00

0

0

02/2021

122

80

1 274

81 320,00

1 097

70 443,00

01/03/2021

0

2

0

0

17

1 093,40

02/03/2021

6

1

33

2 117,00

25

1 610,00

03/03/2021

2

1

14

895,60

15

960,00

04/03/2021

8

0

70

4 474,40

0

0

05/03/2021

12

2

112

7 020,60

20

1 260,00

08/03/2021

9

0

76

4 798,40

0

0

09/03/2021

5

1

24

1 525,80

7

448,00

10/03/2021

6

1

25

1 592,00

25

1 600,00

11/03/2021

5

0

35

2 214,80

0

0

12/03/2021

5

12

135

8 472,60

545

34 851,00

15/03/2021

10

2

68

4 347,20

23

1 476,60

16/03/2021

4

9

24

1 535,20

74

4 762,60

17/03/2021

9

4

79

5 044,00

14

891,40

18/03/2021

12

1

220

13 824,40

10

640,00

19/03/2021

12

1

220

13 619,20

75

4 650,00

22/03/2021

18

3

252

15 340,60

52

3 172,00

23/03/2021

5

4

27

1 651,00

100

6 150,00

24/03/2021

3

4

13

806,60

30

1 897,60

25/03/2021

4

2

33

2 039,60

7

441,00

26/03/2021

6

1

121

7 439,20

6

372,00

29/03/2021

6

3

30

1 826,60

11

674,20

30/03/2021

1

7

50

3 100,00

195

12 310,00

31/03/2021

0

2

0

0

50

3 101,00

03/2021

148

63

1 661

103 684,80

1 301

82 360,80

01/04/2021

0

6

0

0

150

9 304,60

06/04/2021

2

2

22

1 362,00

32

2 007,20

07/04/2021

3

4

33

2 026,40

273

16 926,80

08/04/2021

1

4

4

248,00

30

1 887,20

09/04/2021

4

4

17

1 068,20

91

5 739,80

12/04/2021

3

12

26

1 642,00

301

19 044,00

13/04/2021

3

6

29

1 833,80

154

9 741,60

14/04/2021

3

7

65

4 110,00

160

10 070,00

15/04/2021

5

4

42

2 653,60

47

2 965,20

16/04/2021

0

8

0

0

225

14 069,00

19/04/2021

0

5

0

0

35

2 217,20

20/04/2021

7

0

40

2 504,00

0

0

21/04/2021

3

3

29

1 792,60

9

556,60

22/04/2021

1

1

25

1 565,00

25

1 565,00

23/04/2021

8

5

55

3 412,40

26

1 606,80

26/04/2021

0

1

0

0

129

8 075,40

27/04/2021

3

0

50

3 100,00

0

0

28/04/2021

5

0

50

3 080,00

0

0

29/04/2021

16

1

205

12 558,80

5

310,00

30/04/2021

6

6

55

3 354,60

230

13 935,00

04/2021

73

79

747

46 311,40

1 922

120 021,40

03/05/2021

7

1

54

3 234,20

5

302,00

04/05/2021

6

4

153

9 027,00

77

4 623,20

05/05/2021

0

11

0

0

150

9 151,20

06/05/2021

4

1

15

916,00

65

3 965,00

07/05/2021

3

0

26

1 611,40

0

0

10/05/2021

3

8

20

1 215,20

46

2 814,20

11/05/2021

1

3

5

305,00

20

1 228,00

12/05/2021

5

12

37

2 254,20

72

4 435,60

13/05/2021

4

4

27

1 673,00

22

1 368,80

14/05/2021

2

2

7

435,40

10

623,40

17/05/2021

0

2

0

0

3

187,60

18/05/2021

5

0

51

3 207,60

0

0

19/05/2021

0

1

0

0

25

1 575,00

20/05/2021

0

2

0

0

5

315,00

21/05/2021

5

3

115

7 291,40

60

3 794,00

24/05/2021

7

1

35

2 210,20

10

634,00

25/05/2021

5

1

39

2 447,00

10

632,00

26/05/2021

9

0

101

6 218,20

0

0

27/05/2021

2

6

21

1 278,80

36

2 208,40

28/05/2021

8

1

51

3 120,20

166

10 159,20

31/05/2021

0

7

0

0

50

3 102,60

05/2021

76

70

757

46 444,80

832

51 119,20

01/06/2021

0

3

0

0

35

2 213,00

02/06/2021

7

1

157

9 854,40

5

318,00

03/06/2021

2

5

13

821,60

30

1 913,40

04/06/2021

0

1

0

0

250

23 200,00

06/2021

9

10

170

10 676,00

320

27 644,40

S1/2021

634

453

7 120

451 867,60

7 495

484 680,80

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.5 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

Half-Yearly Report on the SFL Liquidity Contract Regulatory News: SFL (Paris:FLY) Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II – Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares - Half-yearly report: At 30 June 2021, …

