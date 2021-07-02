Half-Yearly Report on the SFL Liquidity Contract
Regulatory News:
SFL (Paris:FLY)
Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II – Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares
- Half-yearly report:
At 30 June 2021, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
- 0 share
- €2 239 672.00 in cash
Resources available at 31 December 2020 were as follows:
- 375 shares
- €2 206 926.00 in cash
At 11 March 2019, the date on which the liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
- 2,025 shares
- €2,092,635.00 in cash
- Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2021 first half.
|
Number of
transactions
executed
|
Volume traded
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Number
of shares
|
Share
capital (€)
|
Number
of shares
|
Share
capital (€)
|
04/01/2021
|
0
|
17
|
0
|
0
|
230
|
15 543,00
|
05/01/2021
|
29
|
7
|
330
|
21 798,80
|
43
|
2 866,40
|
06/01/2021
|
14
|
7
|
218
|
14 493,20
|
65
|
4 393,00
|
07/01/2021
|
27
|
7
|
412
|
27 016,60
|
48
|
3 185,40
|
08/01/2021
|
26
|
10
|
250
|
16 230,80
|
97
|
6 399,60
|
11/01/2021
|
8
|
12
|
80
|
5 208,40
|
182
|
12 003,60
|
12/01/2021
|
16
|
5
|
140
|
9 053,80
|
33
|
2 170,80
|
13/01/2021
|
4
|
0
|
32
|
2 058,80
|
0
|
0
|
14/01/2021
|
2
|
4
|
25
|
1 604,00
|
154
|
9 944,60
|
15/01/2021
|
5
|
11
|
32
|
2 072,80
|
182
|
11 854,20
|
18/01/2021
|
1
|
7
|
10
|
652,00
|
70
|
4 583,60
|
19/01/2021
|
3
|
16
|
112
|
7 324,80
|
412
|
27 054,20
|
20/01/2021
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
3 953,20
|
21/01/2021
|
17
|
7
|
115
|
7 537,20
|
47
|
3 128,20
|
22/01/2021
|
15
|
3
|
324
|
20 899,40
|
23
|
1 502,00
|
25/01/2021
|
10
|
12
|
140
|
8 991,60
|
180
|
11 817,00
|
26/01/2021
|
2
|
5
|
10
|
637,40
|
22
|
1 402,80
|
27/01/2021
|
10
|
9
|
101
|
6 452,80
|
88
|
5 734,80
|
28/01/2021
|
6
|
0
|
30
|
1 913,60
|
0
|
0
|
29/01/2021
|
11
|
3
|
150
|
9 484,60
|
87
|
5 555,60
|
01/2021
|
206
|
151
|
2 511
|
163 430,60
|
2 023
|
133 092,00
|
01/02/2021
|
4
|
4
|
64
|
4 110,80
|
17
|
1 096,60
|
02/02/2021
|
10
|
1
|
145
|
9 282,20
|
5
|
322,00
|
03/02/2021
|
1
|
3
|
10
|
640,00
|
10
|
639,00
|
04/02/2021
|
2
|
3
|
10
|
644,00
|
33
|
2 131,80
|
05/02/2021
|
13
|
6
|
131
|
8 471,80
|
51
|
3 332,40
|
08/02/2021
|
2
|
3
|
20
|
1 288,00
|
27
|
1 748,20
|
09/02/2021
|
8
|
1
|
157
|
10 081,80
|
7
|
452,20
|
10/02/2021
|
16
|
5
|
122
|
7 728,40
|
50
|
3 190,00
|
11/02/2021
|
10
|
4
|
96
|
6 075,00
|
33
|
2 113,20
|
12/02/2021
|
9
|
6
|
122
|
7 708,40
|
158
|
9 986,60
|
15/02/2021
|
1
|
6
|
12
|
765,60
|
111
|
7 098,60
|
16/02/2021
|
9
|
0
|
66
|
4 212,80
|
0
|
0
|
17/02/2021
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
63,40
|
116
|
7 363,20
|
18/02/2021
|
0
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
326
|
21 220,00
|
19/02/2021
|
10
|
2
|
49
|
3 162,80
|
33
|
2 145,00
|
22/02/2021
|
7
|
0
|
84
|
5 373,00
|
0
|
0
|
23/02/2021
|
12
|
5
|
135
|
8 534,80
|
60
|
3 798,60
|
24/02/2021
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
54
|
3 421,60
|
25/02/2021
|
6
|
1
|
40
|
2 541,20
|
6
|
384,00
|
26/02/2021
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
636,00
|
0
|
0
|
02/2021
|
122
|
80
|
1 274
|
81 320,00
|
1 097
|
70 443,00
|
01/03/2021
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
17
|
1 093,40
|
02/03/2021
|
6
|
1
|
33
|
2 117,00
|
25
|
1 610,00
|
03/03/2021
|
2
|
1
|
14
|
895,60
|
15
|
960,00
|
04/03/2021
|
8
|
0
|
70
|
4 474,40
|
0
|
0
|
05/03/2021
|
12
|
2
|
112
|
7 020,60
|
20
|
1 260,00
|
08/03/2021
|
9
|
0
|
76
|
4 798,40
|
0
|
0
|
09/03/2021
|
5
|
1
|
24
|
1 525,80
|
7
|
448,00
|
10/03/2021
|
6
|
1
|
25
|
1 592,00
|
25
|
1 600,00
|
11/03/2021
|
5
|
0
|
35
|
2 214,80
|
0
|
0
|
12/03/2021
|
5
|
12
|
135
|
8 472,60
|
545
|
34 851,00
|
15/03/2021
|
10
|
2
|
68
|
4 347,20
|
23
|
1 476,60
|
16/03/2021
|
4
|
9
|
24
|
1 535,20
|
74
|
4 762,60
|
17/03/2021
|
9
|
4
|
79
|
5 044,00
|
14
|
891,40
|
18/03/2021
|
12
|
1
|
220
|
13 824,40
|
10
|
640,00
|
19/03/2021
|
12
|
1
|
220
|
13 619,20
|
75
|
4 650,00
|
22/03/2021
|
18
|
3
|
252
|
15 340,60
|
52
|
3 172,00
|
23/03/2021
|
5
|
4
|
27
|
1 651,00
|
100
|
6 150,00
|
24/03/2021
|
3
|
4
|
13
|
806,60
|
30
|
1 897,60
|
25/03/2021
|
4
|
2
|
33
|
2 039,60
|
7
|
441,00
|
26/03/2021
|
6
|
1
|
121
|
7 439,20
|
6
|
372,00
|
29/03/2021
|
6
|
3
|
30
|
1 826,60
|
11
|
674,20
|
30/03/2021
|
1
|
7
|
50
|
3 100,00
|
195
|
12 310,00
|
31/03/2021
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
3 101,00
|
03/2021
|
148
|
63
|
1 661
|
103 684,80
|
1 301
|
82 360,80
|
01/04/2021
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
150
|
9 304,60
|
06/04/2021
|
2
|
2
|
22
|
1 362,00
|
32
|
2 007,20
|
07/04/2021
|
3
|
4
|
33
|
2 026,40
|
273
|
16 926,80
|
08/04/2021
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
248,00
|
30
|
1 887,20
|
09/04/2021
|
4
|
4
|
17
|
1 068,20
|
91
|
5 739,80
|
12/04/2021
|
3
|
12
|
26
|
1 642,00
|
301
|
19 044,00
|
13/04/2021
|
3
|
6
|
29
|
1 833,80
|
154
|
9 741,60
|
14/04/2021
|
3
|
7
|
65
|
4 110,00
|
160
|
10 070,00
|
15/04/2021
|
5
|
4
|
42
|
2 653,60
|
47
|
2 965,20
|
16/04/2021
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
225
|
14 069,00
|
19/04/2021
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
35
|
2 217,20
|
20/04/2021
|
7
|
0
|
40
|
2 504,00
|
0
|
0
|
21/04/2021
|
3
|
3
|
29
|
1 792,60
|
9
|
556,60
|
22/04/2021
|
1
|
1
|
25
|
1 565,00
|
25
|
1 565,00
|
23/04/2021
|
8
|
5
|
55
|
3 412,40
|
26
|
1 606,80
|
26/04/2021
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
129
|
8 075,40
|
27/04/2021
|
3
|
0
|
50
|
3 100,00
|
0
|
0
|
28/04/2021
|
5
|
0
|
50
|
3 080,00
|
0
|
0
|
29/04/2021
|
16
|
1
|
205
|
12 558,80
|
5
|
310,00
|
30/04/2021
|
6
|
6
|
55
|
3 354,60
|
230
|
13 935,00
|
04/2021
|
73
|
79
|
747
|
46 311,40
|
1 922
|
120 021,40
|
03/05/2021
|
7
|
1
|
54
|
3 234,20
|
5
|
302,00
|
04/05/2021
|
6
|
4
|
153
|
9 027,00
|
77
|
4 623,20
|
05/05/2021
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
150
|
9 151,20
|
06/05/2021
|
4
|
1
|
15
|
916,00
|
65
|
3 965,00
|
07/05/2021
|
3
|
0
|
26
|
1 611,40
|
0
|
0
|
10/05/2021
|
3
|
8
|
20
|
1 215,20
|
46
|
2 814,20
|
11/05/2021
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
305,00
|
20
|
1 228,00
|
12/05/2021
|
5
|
12
|
37
|
2 254,20
|
72
|
4 435,60
|
13/05/2021
|
4
|
4
|
27
|
1 673,00
|
22
|
1 368,80
|
14/05/2021
|
2
|
2
|
7
|
435,40
|
10
|
623,40
|
17/05/2021
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
187,60
|
18/05/2021
|
5
|
0
|
51
|
3 207,60
|
0
|
0
|
19/05/2021
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
1 575,00
|
20/05/2021
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
315,00
|
21/05/2021
|
5
|
3
|
115
|
7 291,40
|
60
|
3 794,00
|
24/05/2021
|
7
|
1
|
35
|
2 210,20
|
10
|
634,00
|
25/05/2021
|
5
|
1
|
39
|
2 447,00
|
10
|
632,00
|
26/05/2021
|
9
|
0
|
101
|
6 218,20
|
0
|
0
|
27/05/2021
|
2
|
6
|
21
|
1 278,80
|
36
|
2 208,40
|
28/05/2021
|
8
|
1
|
51
|
3 120,20
|
166
|
10 159,20
|
31/05/2021
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
3 102,60
|
05/2021
|
76
|
70
|
757
|
46 444,80
|
832
|
51 119,20
|
01/06/2021
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
35
|
2 213,00
|
02/06/2021
|
7
|
1
|
157
|
9 854,40
|
5
|
318,00
|
03/06/2021
|
2
|
5
|
13
|
821,60
|
30
|
1 913,40
|
04/06/2021
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
250
|
23 200,00
|
06/2021
|
9
|
10
|
170
|
10 676,00
|
320
|
27 644,40
|
S1/2021
|
634
|
453
|
7 120
|
451 867,60
|
7 495
|
484 680,80
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.5 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005358/en/Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare