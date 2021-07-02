

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.07.2021 / 18:07

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexey A. Last name(s): Mordashov Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Depositary Interests for underlying TUI AG Ordinary Shares; ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.6741 GBP 3988375.17 GBP

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.6741 GBP 3988375.1700 GBP

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-29; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

