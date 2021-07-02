checkAd

CM Life Sciences and Sema4 Announce Release of Definitive Proxy Statement for July 21 Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 18:15   

CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP, has filed its definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination with Sema4.

The definitive proxy statement contains important information about the proposed business combination contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated February 9, 2021, by and between CM Life Sciences and Sema4.

A special meeting of CM Life Sciences’ stockholders to approve the business combination will be held virtually on July 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. All stockholders of CM Life Sciences are strongly encouraged to review the definitive proxy statement and to vote as soon as possible in advance of the special meeting.

Following the completion of the business combination, the combined companies will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SMFR.”

About CM Life Sciences

CM Life Sciences was founded to take advantage of a dynamic life science sector buoyed by innovation yet fragmented, where many companies are under-resourced and under-scaled. Significant and under-appreciated opportunities for consolidation are ready for engagement by a team versed in the trends and themes, and who can bring together the strongest of the new companies and management teams to capitalize on near and far-term opportunities. For more information, please visit: https://cmlifesciencesspac.com/.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all. For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Wertpapier


