Islandsbanki hf. Exercise of the over-allotment option in the IPO of Íslandsbanki and end of stabilisation period

See further on the Bank's website: www.islandsbanki.is/en/news/exercise-of-over-allotment-and-end-of-stabilisation

See further information on the IPO on the Bank's IPO website: www.islandsbanki.is/ipo

Contacts

Investor Relations - Jóhann Ottó Wathne - ir@islandsbanki.is

Public Relations - Björn Berg Gunnarsson - pr@islandsbanki.is

Íslandsbanki press releases
If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir

About Íslandsbanki
With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings.





