Festi hf. Buy Back Programme week 26

In week 26 2021 Festi purchased in total 840.623 own shares for total amount of 170.396.469 ISK as follows:

Vika Dagsetning Tími Keyptir Viðskipta- Kaup- Keyptir hlutir alls
hlutir verð verð
26 28.6.2021 10:46          250.000,00 203,75            50.937.500                   1.500.000,00
26 29.6.2021 10:02          250.000,00 202,5            50.625.000                   1.750.000,00
26 30.6.2021 10:00          250.000,00 201,75            50.437.500                   2.000.000,00
26 1.7.2021 09:39            90.623,00 203            18.396.469                   2.090.623,00
             
 Bought              840.623,00            170.396.469  
                          
                    

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 June 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has now bought in total 2.090.623 own shares for 420.646.469 ISK and has with this finished the buy-back of own shares.

Before the purchase Festi held 409.377 own shares or 0.13% of issued shares but with these purchases owns now 2.500.000 shares which is 0.77% of issued shares.

The execution of the buy-back programme was in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).





