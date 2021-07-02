In week 26 2021 Festi purchased in total 840.623 own shares for total amount of 170.396.469 ISK as follows:

Vika Dagsetning Tími Keyptir Viðskipta- Kaup- Keyptir hlutir alls hlutir verð verð 26 28.6.2021 10:46 250.000,00 203,75 50.937.500 1.500.000,00 26 29.6.2021 10:02 250.000,00 202,5 50.625.000 1.750.000,00 26 30.6.2021 10:00 250.000,00 201,75 50.437.500 2.000.000,00 26 1.7.2021 09:39 90.623,00 203 18.396.469 2.090.623,00 Bought 840.623,00 170.396.469

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 June 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has now bought in total 2.090.623 own shares for 420.646.469 ISK and has with this finished the buy-back of own shares.

Before the purchase Festi held 409.377 own shares or 0.13% of issued shares but with these purchases owns now 2.500.000 shares which is 0.77% of issued shares.

The execution of the buy-back programme was in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.