Festi hf. Buy Back Programme week 26
In week 26 2021 Festi purchased in total 840.623 own shares for total amount of 170.396.469 ISK as follows:
|Vika
|Dagsetning
|Tími
|Keyptir
|Viðskipta-
|Kaup-
|Keyptir hlutir alls
|hlutir
|verð
|verð
|26
|28.6.2021
|10:46
|250.000,00
|203,75
|50.937.500
|1.500.000,00
|26
|29.6.2021
|10:02
|250.000,00
|202,5
|50.625.000
|1.750.000,00
|26
|30.6.2021
|10:00
|250.000,00
|201,75
|50.437.500
|2.000.000,00
|26
|1.7.2021
|09:39
|90.623,00
|203
|18.396.469
|2.090.623,00
|Bought
|840.623,00
|170.396.469
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 June 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has now bought in total 2.090.623 own shares for 420.646.469 ISK and has with this finished the buy-back of own shares.
Before the purchase Festi held 409.377 own shares or 0.13% of issued shares but with these purchases owns now 2.500.000 shares which is 0.77% of issued shares.
The execution of the buy-back programme was in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
