DATA443 Announces Major Six Figure Recurring Revenue Customer Agreement with Fortune 500 Company in the Financial Services Industry

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443” or the “Company”) ( OTCPK: ATDSD - ATDS ), a leading data security and privacy software company is pleased to announce its latest contract win, providing data security services to an global Fortune 500 FinTech company that offers a wide rage of financial products and services, employing over 60,000 people in over 100 countries processing trillions of dollars in transactions annually.

“This over six-figure per year, multi-year recurring agreement continues to validate the strength of our company and the confidence that large global, multi-national firms have in our solutions and the important tasks our solutions facilitate for the global economy,” said Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443. “They rely on our technology specifically to move highly sensitive data to hundreds of financial partners on an hourly basis, directly affecting and supporting major financial transactions. Data security, compliance and reliability of course are paramount in these cases”.

“Having just effected a reverse stock split, Data443 continues to execute on our business plan to deliver significant value for our customers, expanding our client base, and positioning the Company for a major market uplist. This transaction is another major milestone, which continues to support these efforts and delivers on our privacy-first security methodology,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ( OTCPK: ATDS ), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by:

(i) Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager , built for the modern enterprise, its capabilities are designed to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state, without any end user or IT Administrator efforts;

(ii) Data Identification Manager (previously marketed as ClassiDocs and FileFacets), the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops;