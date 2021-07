Verizon Frontline supports Arizona first responders battling wildfires

Collaborating with interagency officials, the VRT delivered Verizon Frontline technology, including a Satellite Pico-cell on a Trailer (SPOT) to the site of the Backbone fire and another to the site of the Horton fire, to provide mission-critical voice and data service to public safety professionals as they combated fires throughout the state. Verizon Frontline technology was also distributed to interagency command posts across Arizona, to help enable coordination efforts as first responders battled 11 wildfires. This technology included repeaters, routers, mobile hotspots and smartphones.

PHOENIX, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline recently deployed its advanced public safety platforms and technology, via the Verizon Response Team (VRT) , to support first responders battling wildfires throughout Arizona.

This VRT support, provided at the request of the local public safety officials, is a continuation of Verizon Public Sector’s commitment to working alongside our partners in public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique needs. From network priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability, to developing and delivering the most innovative product roadmap, Verizon Frontline is built on America’s most reliable network1, and will be able to harness the transformative power of 5G1.

The VRT provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis. VRT members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

1 RootMetrics US RootScore Report: 2H 2020. Tested nat’l operators on all available all network types. Experience may vary. Award is not endorsement. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. 5G Ultra Wideband available only in part of select cities.