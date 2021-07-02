Siyata Mobile Announces Year-End 2020 and First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (**UPDATED TO REFLECT RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA**)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW ) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, announced its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Key financial highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include the following: