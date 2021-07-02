checkAd

Siyata Mobile Announces Year-End 2020 and First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (**UPDATED TO REFLECT RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA**)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 19:15  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, announced its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Key financial highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include the following:

  • Revenue was $6.0 million compared to $9.8 million for the same period the previous year. This negative variance of $3.8 million (-39%) is due mainly to a $4.7 million year-over-year decrease in sales in Israel and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) offset by an $800,000 increase in North American revenue.
  • Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2020, was 26.4% compared to 27.4% last year.
  • Net loss was $13.6 million compared to a net loss of $7.7 million for the same period the previous year, a negative variance of $5.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was ($7.1) million versus ($4.2) million for the same period in the previous year, a negative variance of $2.9 million.

Key financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include the following:
For the first quarter of 2021, Siyata experienced a robust return in broad based demand, punctuated by record sales, record organic growth, record margins, and smaller adjusted EBITDA loss.

  • Revenue increased 77% year-over-year to $4.0 million from $2.3 million in the same period in 2020.
  • Gross margin percentage increased to 43.2% from 25.2% in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Net loss was $2.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.2 million for the same period the previous year, a negative variance of $0.9 million.
  • We closed the quarter with $9.7 million in cash and $11.5 million in working capital.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to ($291,000) from ($460,000) in the prior-year period.

A reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures."

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • In December 2020, Siyata closed a $13 million private placement led by Phoenix Insurance Fund with 129,450 units at a price of $100 per unit.
  • Siyata received a $550,000 purchase order for the UV350 in-vehicle IoT device from a cellular carrier in the Gulf of Mexico region to supply first responders.
  • Siyata received a $1.4 million purchase order to equip first responders with rugged handsets devices.
  • Siyata received its largest purchase order to equip police vehicles with the UV350.
  • Siyata closed the strategic acquisition of ClearRF, LLC for $700,000 with a combination of cash and shares. Headquartered in Spokane, WA, ClearRF produces M2M (machine-to-machine) cellular amplifiers for commercial and industrial applications.
  • Siyata appointed Peter Goldstein as Chairman of its Board of Directors and added seasoned public company executive Luisa Ingargiola to the Board of Directors.

Outlook

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siyata Mobile Announces Year-End 2020 and First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (**UPDATED TO REFLECT RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA**) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, announced its financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Named to Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List for Fifth Year in a Row
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Iterum Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Data to be Presented at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology ...
Royal Unibrew acquires strong Nordic growth platform
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus