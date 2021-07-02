checkAd

Purchase of shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 506
July 2nd, 2021

MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen has increased his shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 457 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.

After the purchase, Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen owns a total of 6.426 shares, corresponding to 0,35 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

Attachment





