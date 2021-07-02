checkAd

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully closed the acquisition of three exteriors plants from Magna in Germany

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully closed the acquisition of three exteriors plants from Magna in Germany

Mutares successfully closed the acquisition of three exteriors plants from Magna in Germany

  • Strengthening the Automotive & Mobility segment
  • Leading supplier of plastic exterior trim parts for the automotive industry
  • Three exteriors plants with revenues of approx. EUR 360 million

Munich, 2 July 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully closed the acquisition of three exteriors plants from Magna. The company will from now on operate under its new name Light Mobility Solutions ("LMS"). LMS is a global supplier of plastic exteriors and systems whose products include fascias, grilles, rocker and side panels, spoilers, and other exterior trim parts for the leading Automotive OEMs.

Headquartered in Obertshausen the company employs around 1,700 people at its three production sites and two additional satellite sites and generates revenues of approx. EUR 360 million. The company has established itself as a well-known supplier in the automotive sector directly delivering to the assembly lines of the OEMs by counting on a state-of-the-art injection moulding technology, painting, chroming, and assembly.
 

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

