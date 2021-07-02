checkAd

STL declares global capacity and capability enhancements to drive the next phase of growth

Expanding footprint in US, UK & Europe

Gearing to achieve revenue run rate of Rs 10,000 Cr by end of FY'23

Augmenting optical fibre cable capacity from 33 to 42 million fibre kilometers

PUNE, India, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today conducted its second Annual Investor meet, STLescope 2021,  that brought global analysts and investors together. The event saw STL showcasing its plans for reaching the annual revenue run rate of Rs. 10,000 Cr by Q4 of FY'23.

3-pronged strategy to increase market share and TAM

STL announced a 3-pronged strategy to enhance its market share to capture an addressable market across Optical and Wireless solutions and System Integration.

  • Growing the Optical Solutions market globally
  • Globalizing its System Integration solutions across UK and Europe
  • Building new disruptive technologies for its Access Solutions business

In line with this growth strategy, STL has made investments to build capacities and capabilities across its focus markets. To grow its end-to-end optical solution Opticonn, the company plans to expand its optical fibre manufacturing capabilities from 33 to 42 mn. fkm, including new facilities in the U.S.A and UK with a total additional investment of about Rs. 200 Cr. 

Lauding STL's investment in South Carolina, US, the South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said

"South Carolina continues to lead the way in innovation, and STL's investment in Kershaw County is further proof of that. Our state is a place where companies can find success, and we're excited to see what the future holds for STL."

These capacity enhancements will enable the extensive fibre build-outs planned across US, Europe and UK to boost rural broadband and 5G programs. Speaking about the Full-fibre network planned in the UK, Kevin Murphy, MD for Fibre and Network Delivery at Openreach, said 

"Full Fibre will be absolutely critical to the UK. Our Full Fibre network holds the potential for enabling significant socio-economic growth for the United Kingdom. Partners like STL will help us build this network in a fast and efficient manner. Their compact and efficient designs will be extremely useful for us as we look to build the most comprehensive and green networks in the world."

Research and development takes centre stage

STL plans to continue to invest about 3% of its annual revenue in industry-leading research on areas of optical solutions and wireless solutions including 5G. With the company recently receiving its first 5G patent in the US and with its ongoing product trials at customer premises in U.S. and APAC, STL is all set to be a global leader in open-source 5G and FTTx implementations.  Excited about STL's future plans, Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, commented:

"The last year paved the way for a decade of network creation. STL has worked towards capacity and capability enhancements through strategic investments in manufacturing, research and global talent. Our sustained investments along with deep customer engagement will definitely drive the next phase of growth that will propel us towards the annual revenue run rate of INR 10,000 Cr  by the end of FY'23."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

Our fully 5G ready digital network solutions help telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides integrated 5G ready end-to-end solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With a global patent portfolio of 569 to our credit, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre, cable and interconnect subsystem manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one data Centre design facility in the UK.

