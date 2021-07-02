Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option

After giving effect to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, the total number of the Shares sold by BON in the initial public offering was 2,530,000 Shares and total gross proceeds were $12,650,000, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BON” on June 24, 2021.

Xian, China, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced the issuance and sale of an additional 330,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share (the “Shares”) at a public offering price of $5.00 per Share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $1,650,000, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with BON’s previously announced underwritten initial public offering. The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis.

U.S. Tiger Securities, Inc. and Newbridge Securities Corporation acted as co-lead book running managers, R.F. Lafferty & Co. Inc. acted as the joint lead book running manager, and Ascendant Global Advisors acted as the Company’s Financial Advisor. The Crone Law Group served as U.S. Securities Counsel to the Company, and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP served as counsel to the underwriters.

Registration statements on Form F-1 (File Nos. 333-251182 and 333-257328) relating to the offering were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which were declared effective by the SEC and effective upon filing on June 23, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering are available, via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.bnlus.com.