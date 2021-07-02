checkAd

Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 20:00  |  56   |   |   

Xian, China, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced the issuance and sale of an additional 330,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share (the “Shares”) at a public offering price of $5.00 per Share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $1,650,000, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with BON’s previously announced underwritten initial public offering. The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis.

After giving effect to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, the total number of the Shares sold by BON in the initial public offering was 2,530,000 Shares and total gross proceeds were $12,650,000, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BON” on June 24, 2021.

U.S. Tiger Securities, Inc. and Newbridge Securities Corporation acted as co-lead book running managers, R.F. Lafferty & Co. Inc. acted as the joint lead book running manager, and Ascendant Global Advisors acted as the Company’s Financial Advisor. The Crone Law Group served as U.S. Securities Counsel to the Company, and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP served as counsel to the underwriters.

Registration statements on Form F-1 (File Nos. 333-251182 and 333-257328) relating to the offering were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which were declared effective by the SEC and effective upon filing on June 23, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering are available, via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.bnlus.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option Xian, China, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced the issuance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Royal Unibrew acquires strong Nordic growth platform
Plug Power Named to Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List for Fifth Year in a Row
ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Data to be Presented at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology ...
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Iterum Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus