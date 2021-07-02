checkAd

Generation Equality Forum concludes in Paris with Announcement of Revolutionary Commitments and Global Acceleration Plan to Advance Gender Equality by 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 20:39  |  28   |   |   

PARIS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Generation Equality Forum Paris concluded today with the announcement of bold gender equality commitments and launch of a global 5-year action journey to accelerate gender equality by 2026. The Forum's bold, action-oriented agenda will be under-written by nearly $40 Billion of confirmed investments as well as ambitious policy and program commitments from governments, philanthropy, civil society, youth organizations and the private sector. The monumental conclusion comes at a critical moment as the world assesses the disproportionate and negative impact COVID-19 has had on women and girls. Gender equality advocates have pressed for gender-responsive stimulus and recovery plans to ensure that women and girls are not left behind as the world re-builds.

"The Generation Equality Forum marks a positive, historic shift in power and perspective. Together we have mobilized across different sectors of society, from south to north, to become a formidable force, ready to open a new chapter in gender equality," said Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women. "The Forum's ecosystem of partners – and the investments, commitments and energy they are bringing to confront the greatest barriers to gender equality –will ensure faster progress for the world's women and girls than we have seen before." UN Women will maintain a critical role driving the Forum's 5-year action journey, overseeing the implementation of commitments to ensure accountability and progress over the next five years.

Speaking to mark the close of the Forum for the Government of France, the host of the Paris Forum, Ambassador and Secretary General of the Generation Equality Forum Delphine O said, "After two years of collective work with Member States, civil society and philanthropic and private organizations, we succeeded in raising the largest amount of investment to advance gender equality and women's rights ever. By implementing a new way of tackling global issues through efficient multilateralism, the Generation Equality Forum reversed the priorities on the international agenda and made gender equality, for too long underestimated, a long-term issue for the international community, along with climate, education and health. France will continue to be at the forefront to accelerate gender equality progress."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generation Equality Forum concludes in Paris with Announcement of Revolutionary Commitments and Global Acceleration Plan to Advance Gender Equality by 2026 PARIS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Generation Equality Forum Paris concluded today with the announcement of bold gender equality commitments and launch of a global 5-year action journey to accelerate gender equality by 2026. The Forum's bold, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQT Infrastructure to sell Unilode Aviation Solutions
EY contributes a zero-knowledge proof layer 2 protocol into the public domain to help address ...
Vodafone Releases Striking Imagery Of British & Irish Lions Showcasing Rallying Fan Messages From ...
INTERSPORT Strengthens Business Relationship With Intersocks and Sells The Athlete's Foot to Arklyz ...
Lipidor AB licence agreement grants Menarini Group company, RELIFE Srl, exclusive rights to ...
Verra Mobility Partners with Eurowag to Enable Delivery of Interoperable Toll Payment Solutions in ...
Taiwan, home of the largest ICT suppliers in the world, helps to accelerate time to market for open ...
SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, announces a ...
UL Helps Refrigeration Manufacturers Meet COVID-19 Vaccination Storage Demand with World Health ...
The Proof of Trust & Assurance Advisory Board Appointment
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Quarterly App Spending Hits All-Time Record of $34 Billion as COVID Restrictions Start to Ease
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Automated Dispensing Machines Market Revenue To Jump to $3,941.9 Million by 2030 says P&S ...
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Tribute to Dutch football fans with light show in Budapest
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus