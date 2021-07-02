checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Qurate Retail, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 20:49  |  21   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.



Qurate Retail (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Qurate Retail, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
ICL Completes Acquisition of Compass Minerals' South American Plant Nutrition Business
Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
REE Automotive Registration Statement Related to Business Combination With 10X Capital Venture ...
Merck Provides Update on KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Indication in Third-Line Gastric Cancer in the US
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21