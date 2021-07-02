checkAd

Sparton Resources Inc. Major New Financing for VRB Energy Inc.

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") reported today on a major financing for its minority held subsidiary VRB Energy Inc. (“VRB Energy’). The Company currently owns, through its subsidiary VanSpar Mining Inc., a 9.8% equity interest in VRB Energy”, a leading manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries for large scale energy storage related to clean renewable electricity generation. (See Sparton News Release dated June 30, 2021).

On July 2, 2021 VRB Energy announced an investment of US$24 Million by BCPG PLC (“BCPG”) – a Thailand-based public company and developer and owner of renewable energy projects in the Asia-Pacific region, with 900 megawatts (MW) in operation and a pipeline of over 2,200MW, across Southeast Asia, Japan and Australia.

Investment

The investment will support rollout of VRB Energy’s Gen3 VRB-ESS product (“Gen3”), expanded manufacturing capacity, and vertical integration of vanadium processing to meet growing global demand. Gen3 development is nearly complete and will be the system for new future VRB Energy sales both domestically in China and internationally.

About BCPG PLC

BCPG Public Company Limited (BCPG), is among Asia-Pacific’s leading companies in renewable energy with solar power, hydropower, wind power and geothermal power businesses in Thailand, Japan, Laos, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

While committed to investing in and operating green power plants, it strives to enhance its business to fulfill consumers’ needs by diversifying into more types of renewable energy and seeking innovative products and services for more sustainable use of energy.

Robert Friedland, Chairman of VRB Energy commented in the VRB Energy news release:

"BCPG is a leader in Asia’s green energy revolution, and this investment reinforces our belief that VRB Energy’s game-changing technology will be a catalyst for integration of massive amounts of renewable energy around the region”.

"Countries around the world are now committed to net-zero carbon solutions, which will require vast capital investment over the next 25 years in energy storage. We're extremely proud to be bringing forward vanadium-based batteries as a key solution for this global transformation,” added Mr. Friedland.

Dr. Mianyan Huang VRB Energy President, further commented: ““In addition to welcoming BCPG as an investor, we are also working with them to add storage to their existing and planned projects to optimize system performance and enhance revenues, as well as to explore other business development opportunities with them in Thailand including localization of manufacturing,”

