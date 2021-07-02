WRAP Appoints Public Safety Technology Executive Glenn Hickman as Chief Operating Officer

TEMPE, Ariz., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP ), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced the appointment of Glenn Hickman as Chief Operating Officer. Hickman will work closely with the growing engineering and operations teams to continue building out WRAP’s product lines. Woody Norris, inventor of the BolaWRAP, retired as CTO at the end of June and will continue to play an active role at WRAP as a strategic consultant focusing on new innovations.

Hickman is a proven executive with extensive research and development, supply chain, manufacturing, and software engineering experience. Hickman worked at Axon Enterprises (formerly TASER International) from 2011-2019, serving as Vice President of Research and Development from 2014-2019. At Axon, Hickman led the launch of six hardware products, all connected to an ecosystem of cloud software and mobile apps. He created engineering and supply chain processes and grew the engineering team from 35 to 70. Hickman was responsible for establishing the company’s first manufacturing line in Shenzhen, China, and an optics engineering team in Finland.

Hickman graduated with distinction from Stanford University, receiving his Bachelor and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Hickman received his MBA with honors from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management with a double major in Strategy and Marketing.

“I am proud to have Glenn join our executive team and work with Woody to continue the advancement of our BolaWRAP and WRAP Reality family of products,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO at WRAP. “As Woody continues to work on true innovation projects at WRAP, it is reassuring to know that Glenn will also be working to help drive new product development and organizational processes. Glenn’s impressive experience will be invaluable for WRAP as we grow.”

"I am excited to join WRAP to help develop and deliver solutions that solve the difficult problems facing law enforcement and their communities,” said Hickman. “The strong team that WRAP is assembling will continue to generate innovations around Woody’s original BolaWRAP invention and WRAP’s recently launched WRAP Reality platform.”