checkAd

Cameco Provides Update on Wildfire around Cigar Lake

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 21:24  |  13   |   |   

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) provided an update today regarding the wildfire situation near the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan.

All of the roughly 80 essential workers who remain at Cigar Lake are safe. The wildfire has moved past the main camp area without serious impact to the site itself. While our inspections continue, we believe no structural damage has occurred to any buildings and all assets appear intact.

However, the situation remains active. Forest fires are dynamic and circumstances can change rapidly. We therefore continue to monitor the situation very closely and work alongside provincial wildfire management officials from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) who remain on-site. Crews extinguished a few hot spots overnight and some roads in the area remain closed.

Weather conditions are forecast to remain hot and dry in the north today before temperatures ease through the following days. Variable and shifting wind and smoke patterns can also pose a challenge.

There is currently no timeline for the return to site of the roughly 230 workers who were evacuated from Cigar Lake or for the resumption of production. However, planning for the remobilization process and the associated logistics is underway. A restart decision will be contingent on a variety of factors, including the status of wildfire activity in the area, the impact of ongoing smoke conditions, and safe road and air access to site.

Cameco is grateful for the tremendous support and assistance we continue to receive from SPSA officials, along with our own personnel who remain at Cigar Lake to secure the site and conduct essential duties, as well as those from other sites aiding in the effort.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release includes statements and information about our expectations for the future, which we refer to as forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on our current views, which can change significantly, and actual results and events may be significantly different from what we currently expect. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include the statements regarding our continuing inspections of the buildings and assets, our continued monitoring of the situation, our ongoing work alongside provincial wildfire management officials, future weather conditions, our plans for the remobilization process and the factors on which a restart decision will be contingent. Material risks that could lead to different results include the risk that structural or other damage has in fact occurred to our buildings or other assets; the risk that weather conditions will continue to be adverse for longer than expected, or worsen; and the risk that all of the necessary factors for us to be able to implement a restart decision may not occur for an extended period of time. In presenting this forward-looking information, we have made assumptions which may prove incorrect, including assumptions regarding our ability to monitor the situation closely with provincial officials, weather conditions and the factors that will affect our ability to restart operations. Forward-looking information is designed to help you understand management’s current views of our near-term and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. We will not necessarily update this information unless we are required to by securities laws.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Jeff Hryhoriw
306-385-5221
jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cameco Provides Update on Wildfire around Cigar Lake SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) provided an update today regarding the wildfire situation near the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan. All of the roughly 80 essential workers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Named to Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List for Fifth Year in a Row
ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Data to be Presented at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology ...
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Iterum Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
Apollo and Motive Partners Form Strategic Partnership to Capitalize on Fintech Transformation
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus