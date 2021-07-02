checkAd

Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund Distributions

July 02, 2021
02.07.2021   

CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund (TSX: AGR.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for the third quarter of 2021 will be payable to unitholders of Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per
Trust Unit
August 31, 2021 September 15, 2021 $0.03333
September 30, 2021 October 15, 2021 $0.03333


The Fund’s Distribution Reinvestment Plan (the “Plan”), which commences on October 31, 2021, allows unitholders to automatically reinvest monthly distributions in additional units of the Fund thereby achieving the benefit of compounding returns. The Plan also allows participants to purchase additional units for cash. Please contact your investment advisor to enroll in the Plan.

The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGR.UN.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning distributions and dividends paid on the securities of issuers historically included in the portfolio of the Fund. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by the Fund, may differ from the monthly distribution amount. Specifically, the income from which distributions are paid may vary significantly due to: changes in portfolio composition; changes in distributions and dividends paid by issuers of securities included in the Fund’s portfolio from time to time; there being no assurance that those issuers will pay distributions or dividends on their securities; the declaration of distributions and dividends by issuers of securities included in the portfolio will generally depend upon various factors, including the financial condition of each issuer and general economic and stock market conditions; the level of borrowing by the Fund; and the uncertainty of realizing capital gains. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described under “Risk Factors” in the Fund’s prospectus and other documents filed by the Fund with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the Fund’s current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents the Fund's estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.





