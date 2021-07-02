Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for June 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company") , one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today published unaudited bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation updates for June 2021.

Corporate Highlights as of July 1, 2021

Produced 265.6 new minted bitcoins during June 2021, increasing total bitcoin holdings to approximately 5,784 with a fair market value of approximately $201.6 million





Cash on hand was approximately $170.6 million and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was approximately $372.2 million





Received approximately 18,702 S-19 Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain year to date with an additional 1,056 S-19 Pro ASIC miners currently in transit





Increased active mining fleet to approximately 19,395 miners, generating approximately 2.09 EH/s





Completed construction of the containers that house mining rigs at the Company’s mining facility in Hardin, MT



Bitcoin Production Update

As of July 1, 2021, Marathon’s mining fleet has produced approximately 846 newly minted bitcoins during 2021. By month, the Company’s bitcoin production was as follows:

January 2021: 50.4 BTC





February 2021: 43.4 BTC





March 2021: 97.9 BTC





April 2021: 162.1 BTC





May 2021: 226.6 BTC





June 2021: 265.6 BTC

As a result, Marathon currently holds approximately 5,784 BTC, including the 4,812.66 BTC the Company purchased in January 2021 for an average price of $31,168 per BTC. On July 1, 2021, the fair market value of one bitcoin was approximately $34,855, implying that the approximate fair market value of Marathon’s current bitcoin holdings is approximately $201.6 million.

Miner Installations and Hashrate Growth

During June, Marathon completed construction of the remaining containers which will house approximately two-thirds the Company’s mining rigs at its facility at Hardin, MT. The balance of the miners will be housed in a new structure currently under construction. All containers at Hardin have been built out and are ready to receive new miners according to previously released delivery schedules of 1,800 in July, 7,000 in August and the final tranche of approximately 3,200 in September, after which, the Company will commence installing its remaining 73,000 miners at a new 300-megawatt facility in Texas, hosted by Compute North.