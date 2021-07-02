SI-BONE, Inc. Announces the Introduction of the SI-BONE SImulator Powered by Medability for iFuse Surgeon Training and Education

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced the worldwide launch of the SI-BONE SImulator.



The SI-BONE SImulator module is an innovative training simulation system that provides surgeons a next generation platform to learn new SI-BONE sacropelvic procedures, sharpen existing surgical technique skills and prepare for iFuse procedures, all in the comfort of their office. The SI-BONE SImulator was developed and designed by SI-BONE and Medability, based on Medability’s SimBone simulation platform. It takes advantage of Medability’s revolutionary radiation-free simulation technology to provide an immersive hands-on training experience, including virtual x-ray, CT imaging and navigation. The unique, portable system can be used in a surgeon’s office or any other convenient location, without the need for a C-arm or other radiation-based imaging equipment. The SImulator uses standard iFuse instruments and implants, and allows training on patient-specific anatomies including normal male, normal female, or dysmorphic sacrum, using three interchangeable synthetic pelvic inserts.