SI-BONE, Inc. Announces the Introduction of the SI-BONE SImulator Powered by Medability for iFuse Surgeon Training and Education

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced the worldwide launch of the SI-BONE SImulator.

The SI-BONE SImulator module is an innovative training simulation system that provides surgeons a next generation platform to learn new SI-BONE sacropelvic procedures, sharpen existing surgical technique skills and prepare for iFuse procedures, all in the comfort of their office. The SI-BONE SImulator was developed and designed by SI-BONE and Medability, based on Medability’s SimBone simulation platform. It takes advantage of Medability’s revolutionary radiation-free simulation technology to provide an immersive hands-on training experience, including virtual x-ray, CT imaging and navigation. The unique, portable system can be used in a surgeon’s office or any other convenient location, without the need for a C-arm or other radiation-based imaging equipment. The SImulator uses standard iFuse instruments and implants, and allows training on patient-specific anatomies including normal male, normal female, or dysmorphic sacrum, using three interchangeable synthetic pelvic inserts.

“At SI-BONE, we have invested in a truly revolutionary technology that allows us to bring a realistic training and educational experience directly to our surgeons in the convenience of their office,” said Carlton Reckling, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at SI-BONE. “Today, we are the only provider in the sacropelvic space using this training modality. Medability has been a great partner through the entire development and implementation of this novel and patient-specific simulation technology for hands-on training. Given the challenges associated with traveling and group gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the SI-BONE SImulator has been a tremendous asset allowing us to provide a high-quality educational experience to surgeons interested in performing SI joint fusion and Bedrock pelvic fixation procedures.”

The SI-BONE SImulator, Powered by Medability, is now being used throughout the U.S. and Europe for primary lateral minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion procedures with the iFuse Implant System, the iFuse Bedrock Procedure and intra-articular SI joint injections. It has been successfully used with large groups, as well as in one-on-one individual sessions. The synthetic tissue and pelvic inserts, are reused or recycled.

