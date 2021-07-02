Intellia Therapeutics Announces Closing of $690 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, announced today the closing of an underwritten public offering of 4,758,620 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 620,689 shares, at the public offering price of $145.00 per share. The gross proceeds raised in the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses of the offering, were approximately $690 million.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, SVB Leerink, and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities acted as co-manager for the offering.