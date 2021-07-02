checkAd

Intellia Therapeutics Announces Closing of $690 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, announced today the closing of an underwritten public offering of 4,758,620 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 620,689 shares, at the public offering price of $145.00 per share. The gross proceeds raised in the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses of the offering, were approximately $690 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, SVB Leerink, and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities acted as co-manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock were offered by Intellia pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and automatically became effective upon filing. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on July 1, 2021. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, by mail at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, by mail at 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, by mail at One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Barclays Capital Inc., by mail at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or by accessing the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

